Box Office: Lokah to emerge as a blockbuster in Kerala, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer jumps on day 2 despite clash

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, is witnessing a solid run at the box office. The Malayalam movie, directed by Dominic Arun, marks the beginning of a new superhero cinematic universe. Based on Kerala folklore, the film has opened to positive word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office run and instantly reflecting in its footfalls.

After taking the 5th biggest opening of 2025 in Kerala, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra registered a good jump of 20 percent on the second day. Interestingly, the movie is performing better than its rival releases- Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Lokah grosses Rs 3.25 crore on day 2, leaves Hridayapoorvam behind

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra began its box office journey with a strong opening of Rs 2.70 crore at the Kerala box office. It witnessed an impressive high on the second day and raked in Rs 3.25 crore, as per estimates. The total two-day cume of Lokah Chapter One now stands at Rs 5.95 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

Lokah was released in a clash with Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. It is doing better than both the rival releases and has now started dominating the box office. When compared with the Lalettan film, Lokah has established a lead of Rs 15 lakh in two days, despite opening on a lower figure.

Day-Wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 5.95 crore

The movie is expected to record another solid jump on Day 3 (Sunday) and wrap its opening weekend on a banger note. Lokah is poised to emerge as a blockbuster venture at the box office.

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

