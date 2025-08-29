Vash Level 2 Ending Explained: Who is the new dark magician controlling schoolgirls and why is Aarya still under Pratap’s control?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Vash Level 2 is the latest Gujarati movie, starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, and Hiten Kumar in co-lead roles. The film was released in theaters on August 27, 2025, and received mostly positive reviews.

If you’ve watched the movie and are still unclear about the ending, here’s an ending explainer for you.

Vash Level 2: Ending Explained

Vash Level 2 picks up 12 years after the events of the first movie. Although Atharva managed to save his daughter, Aarya, from the clutches of the dark magician Pratap, she hasn’t fully recovered and is still catatonic.

Meanwhile, Atharva is still reeling from the loss of his wife and son and is living in an emotional limbo, while also caring for his daughter. However, things take a grim turn when a new dark magician enters the picture. This time, he has enslaved several schoolgirls under his spell.

As the police investigate the mysterious events, the hypnotized girls reveal that their master wishes to meet Atharvaa.

Atharvaa is soon located and brought to the scene, where he recounts the traumatic events that occurred to him and his family 12 years ago. Upon learning about the new threat, he discovers that the schoolgirls are being hypnotized by a dark magician known as Rajnath, who considers Pratap his elder brother.

Why is Rajnath searching for Atharva, and why is Aarya still not cured?

Soon, it is revealed that Rajnath does not have the same powers and mastery as Pratap, and he searches for him to learn his dark ways. In a tense confrontation, Rajnath reveals how his hypnotism fades off eventually, unlike Aarya, who remains in a trance after more than a decade, still under Pratap’s control.

This prompts Atharva to think about why he failed to completely sever the connection between Pratap and Aarya. He realizes that during their first encounter, Pratap had paid Rs 10 for his chai, creating a karmic debt.

Determined to break this lingering bond, Atharva returns Rs 10 to Pratap, finally severing the connection. As a result, Aarya is freed from her psychological prison after 12 long years.

In the final act, as Rajnath continues to spread his terror in his quest to locate Pratap, he is confronted with Atharva, who ultimately cuts off his tongue, turning him mute.

