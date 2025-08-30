Allu Arjun reaches Hyderabad as grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Garu passes away, Ram Charan cancels Peddi shoot

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the South industry that has left the entire Allu family grieving. Legendary Telugu actor and Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah’s wife and actor Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Smt Allu Kanakaratnam Garu, passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. The Pushpa star has rushed to the airport immediately after the news came. Not just this, even Ram Charan cancelled his Peddi shoot after hearing this news.

Allu Arjun reaches Hyderabad

As per reports in Times Now, Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam’s body, will be kept at the actor’s residence from 9 AM for friends and family to pay their last respects. Her son-in-law, Chiranjeevi, is personally looking after the formalities and arrangements, and the final rites are scheduled to take place in Kokapet.

Right after the news of the 94-year-old legendary Tamil actress’s passing away was announced, social media was flooded with messages from fans and Tollywood celebs mourning her demise. In the video that has been going viral, we can see Pushpa star walking out of the airport. He looked visibly upset as he walked towards his car.

Ram Charan cancelled their shoot

According to reports in 123 Telugu, Allu Arjun, the grandson of Allu Kanakaratnam, and Ram Charan have cancelled their professional commitments to be with their families during this difficult time. Allu Arjun left Mumbai for Hyderabad instantly after hearing the news. He was shooting for Atlee’s upcoming film. Ram Charan, on the other hand, was shooting for Peddi in Mysore, and he too cancelled the shoot to return and stand by his family.

Talking about Ram Charan, he was filming a grand song sequence featuring nearly 1,000 dancers. The shoot began on Vinayaka Chaturthi and was being choreographed by Jani Master.

The passing of Allu Kanakaratnam marks the end of an era for the popular Allu family. Her legacy will continue to be cherished and remembered.

