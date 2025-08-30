Hridayapoorvam 2 Days Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's film holds its own against Lokah tsunami; Grosses Rs 16 crore through Friday

Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and co-starring Sangeeth Prathap and Malavika Mohanan, did well at the worldwide box office on day 2, dropping just marginally from the excellent opening day of Rs 8.40 crore. With around Rs 7.40 crore on first Friday, the two day global total of the movie stands at Rs 15.80 crore. The movie heads for a Rs 35 crore extended weekend, thus emerging the second most preferred movie of Onam 2025 after Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Hridayapoorvam Holds Well On Day 2, Grossing Little Under Rs 8 Crore Worldwide; Total Reaches Close To Rs 16 Crore, Through Friday

Hridayapoorvam was the biggest Onam 2025 opener at the worldwide box office. Mohanlal's star power ensured that a simple feel-good drama took an opening bigger than the big budget Lokah. Obviously, with Lokah being the more wider appealing and better reviewed film of the two, took the lead at the box office on day 2, and that will be the case for the rest of the run too.

Hridayapoorvam Heads Towards A Very Respectable Fate At The Box Office

Hridayapoorvam heads to reach a very respectable final total at the box office. The film's trend indicates that a success is guaranteed, and if lucky, it can also emerge a hit. This would ensure back to back hits for Mohanlal. The difference would be that while Hridayapoorvam will, at best, be a hit, while Empuraan and Thudarum are huge blockbusters. From the actor's point of view, he has given his fans three very different films to celebrate, from an action-drama, to a suspense thriller, and now a feel-good drama.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Collections Of Hridayapoorvam Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 8.40 crore 2 Rs 7.40 crore Total Rs 15.80 crore gross in 2 days

Hridayapoorvam In Theatres

Mohanlal has an exciting line-up of films ahead. Vrushabha and Drishyam 3 are just couple of the many in line. Hridayapoorvam plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

