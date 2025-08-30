Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra 2 Days Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's blockbuster superhero flick grosses over Rs 18 crore through Friday

Dominic Arun's superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and a bunch of others, is on the cusp of creating history at the box office. The movie's reception is phenomenal and it is now translating into the box office numbers. After taking a good start of Rs 6.65 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening Thursday, the movie went on another tangent altogether on day 2, collecting around Rs 12 crore.

Advertisement

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Adds Rs 12 Crore On Day 2 At The Worldwide Box Office; Set For A Historic Run Ahead

Most films that open well, see a slight drop on day 2. But in case of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, it has grown by over 80 percent. When a film sees such growth on Friday, you just know that it is a really special film. With the word of mouth that it is carrying, not just for the Malayalam version, but also the other dubbed versions, it is certain to be among the top 5 highest grossing Malayalam movies of all time.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Collections Of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 6.65 crore 2 Rs 12 crore Total Rs 18.65 crore gross in 2 days

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Set To Challenge All Time Record Holders In The Days To Follow

The extended opening weekend numbers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra are predicted to be over Rs 45 crore, with a chance of even touching Rs 50 crore. Lifetime predictions of close to Rs 200 crore worldwide have already started to be predicted. If this happens, it would become only the fourth Malayalam movie to gross Rs 200 crore worldwide, the other three being Empuraan, Thudarum and Manjummel Boys.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films Will Book Huge Profits Thanks To Lokah Chapter 1's Blockbuster Run

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films invested heavily in this female-led superhero flick. With a production budget in the range of Rs 30 - 50 crore based on trade sources, the theatrical recoveries of the movie needed to be massive, to ensure no losses. The risk shall pay the producers back, handsomely. The global theatrical share will more than comfortably take care of the massive budget, while the non-theatrical revenue will only add to the profits. What's bigger is that the Lokah Universe, in the days to follow, will become one of the most exciting movie universes that will get handsome upfront non-theatrical deals, enough to cover the budget.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra In Theatres

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Lokah to emerge as a blockbuster in Kerala, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer jumps on day 2 despite clash