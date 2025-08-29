Param Sundari OTT Release: Where to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer online after 8 weeks of theatrical run

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari was released in theaters on August 29, 2025. The film will be released on an OTT platform 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

Where to watch Param Sundari

According to a report by the Economic Times, Param Sundari will be released on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. Since the movie is arriving on OTT after an 8-week window, it will be available for online streaming by October 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Param Sundari

Param Sundari follows the story of Param Sachadev, a wealthy and free-spirited man based in Delhi. Having tried and failed at several startup ventures, Param’s latest idea is a dating app called Soulmates, which uses advanced technology to find a perfect match.

Disappointed by his son’s failures, Param’s father gives him an ultimatum: find his soulmate in just 10 days to secure a Rs 5 crore investment. This challenge leads him to Sundari, a homestay owner settled in Kochi.

As Param travels to Kerala, the cultural gap between him and Sundari makes the match unlikely. Whether he succeeds in winning Sundari’s heart, especially with her prospective partner Venugopal entering the picture, forms the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Param Sundari

Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, and many more.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is co-written by Aarsh Vora. Dinesh Vijan produced it under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography, while Manish Pradhan served as the editor.

The romantic comedy drama was initially slated to release in theaters on July 25, 2025, but was later postponed to August 29, 2025.

