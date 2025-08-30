Love Island Star Amaya is ‘Hopeful for Future’ Amid Split from Bryan: ‘It’s Something I’m Still Processing

Love Island star Amaya Espinal reflected on getting ahead in life following her split from Bryan Arenales. The winner of season 7 went on to date the latter within just a month of coming out of the villa. However, just a day after the reunion episode aired, Espinal confirmed that she had parted ways with her partner.

However, in a conversation with People Magazine, Amaya shared that she is moving forward and is optimistic about her future. She went on to add that the TV personality and Arenales were clear that they were on different journeys.

Amaya Espinal speaks out on her split from Bryan Arenales

In conversation with the media portal, Espinal went on to share that she and Arenales "are no longer together." Opening up about her split, Amaya wrote on his social media post, "After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys."

Further in the Instagram stories, she continued to state, “Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best."

Elsewhere in talks with the outlet, Espinal claimed, "It's something I am still processing," referring to moving on from her previous relationship. She added, "But I am very optimistic and very hopeful for the future, and I'm just happy to have such a large amount of support around me."

Moreover, the TV star revealed that she is grateful to have the support of her fans and that so many people were able to connect to her. "It really is such a great feeling, seriously," said Amaya.

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal won fans’ hearts and votes, which got them to stand on the winner’s podium in the latest season of Love Island.

