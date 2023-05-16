31 Prom Proposal Ideas That Will Sweep Them Off Their Feet

Prom is surely one of the biggest event nights for most of the high school students and the anticipation that comes with it is equally exhilarating. It's a time to dress up, dance the night away, and create unforgettable memories. But before the big night, there is one important tradition that sets the tone for the entire evening: the prom proposal. These days, prom proposals have become such an elaborate affair that the prom proposal ideas that go along with them must also be a smash to win your sweetheart over. From scavenger hunts to flash mobs, the possibilities are endless.

31 Prom Proposal Ideas

Gear up to impress your sweetie by choosing any of these cute prom proposal ideas we have listed below, and get ready to secure your date's "yes."

Creative Prom Proposal Ideas

A unique and creative prom proposal is more likely to stand out and be talked about among friends and classmates, adding to the excitement and anticipation leading up to the prom. Check out some of them below:

1. Post a Reel on Social Media

First off, start filming by showing off your dance moves to a trending reel song. Cut to a shot where you will surprise your crush by holding up a sign asking them to be your prom date. Get your friends and family also involved in the video by having them hold up signs saying "Say yes!" Finally, ask the person you want to invite to prom to check out your reel on social media.

2. Flash Mob Proposal

Get a group of friends together and choreograph a dance to a popular song. Surprise your potential date by performing the dance in a public place and ending with a sign that reads "Prom?" Get down on one knee and ask them to be your prom date.

3. Sports Game Proposal

If your potential date is into sports, this idea would make for one of the best soccer or basketball prom proposal ideas. You can make a creative sign like, "Will you be my prom date?" and hold it up during a break in the game, and as your crush smiles her way through, wait for her response.

4. Movie-themed Proposal

Create a movie-themed prom proposal, such as recreating a scene from their favorite film or writing a script for a short film that ends with the promposal. Just make sure to personalize it and make it special for your significant other.

5. Organize a Scavenger Hunt

To execute a scavenger hunt proposal, create a list of clues that lead your partner to different locations. At each spot, leave a small gift or a clue that leads to the next location. The final location should be where you are waiting with a special message of prom proposal. Just make sure the clues are witty and personalized to your relationship.

6. Impress with Cooking

To propose prom through cooking, you can create a customized menu with cute prom-related puns. "Will you go to prom with me-al?" is a smart example of wordplay perfect for this proposal. You can then cook and present the meal in a creative way, like shaping the food into a heart or spelling out "prom night?" with ingredients.

7. Sing Your Heart Out

To propose your prom through singing, choose a romantic song your crush likes and learn the lyrics. Set up a surprise performance in a public place, like a park or a school corridor. Bring along a few friends to help with backup vocals or instruments. When the moment feels right, serenade your crush with the song and ask them to prom at the end.

8. Create a Personalized Puzzle

You can try your hands at creating a beautiful yet personalized puzzle with a photo of you and your crush, then ask them to help you put the pieces together. Once the puzzle is complete, the message "Will you go to prom with me?" can be revealed to make your crush blush in awe.

9. Car Window Paint Proposal

Use washable car window paint to write a message on your crush's car, such as, "Prom?" or "Will you be my date?" Add balloons, streamers, or flowers for extra flair. Wait for them to come out and see their surprise. Make sure to have a camera ready to capture their reaction!

10. Make Use of Fortune Cookies

You can order personalized fortune cookies online and include a message asking your crush to prom inside. Just give the fortune cookie to your crush and wait for them to crack it open and discover your surprise prom proposal. If they say yes, celebrate with some more fortune cookies and maybe even some actual fortune-telling.

Funny Prom Proposal Ideas

A funny prom proposal can definitely show that you are not afraid to be yourself and be bold enough to put in some effort to make an experience worth remembering for your date. Check out these crazy and fun prom proposal ideas that will surely leave your crush feeling amazed.

11. Netflix And Prom

To execute this crazy idea, you can create a fake Netflix account with a movie list that would read as ‘PROM?’ Invite the person to a movie night with you, then unexpectedly pop the question to them during the previews.

12. Let the Dog Work Its Charm

To achieve mission promposal effortlessly, all you need is to get a cute puppy and put a sign around its neck that reads, "Will you go to prom with me?" When you see the person you want to ask to prom, approach them with the puppy and say something like, "I really want to ask you to prom, but I couldn't do it without my furry wingman!"

13. Make Use of Facts And Figures

Using facts to convince someone to go to prom with you can be a very hilarious and creative idea. You can create a series of funny infographics that highlight why going to prom with you is the best choice. For example, "Studies show that people who go to prom with me have 10x more fun" or "Going to prom with me is scientifically proven to make you 100% happier."

14. Run Miles for Your Proposal

One funny idea could be to create a custom race bib with the message "Will you run to prom with me?" and present it to the person you want to ask out. You could also set up a finish line with balloons and a banner, and have your friends cheer you on as you cross it.

15. Dunk Your Way With Donuts

Get a customized box of donuts made and write "I donut want to go to prom without you" on the outside. As your date will open the box, they will find donuts that'll have "PROM?" written on the inside of the lid. When you offer the box to your potential date, they'll be surprised by your sweet proposal.

16. Mustache a Question

To execute this crazy prom plan, you could surprise your potential date by showing up with the mustache prop and saying, "I mustache you a question - will you go to prom with me?" You could also wear a fake mustache yourself for added silliness. Make sure to capture the moment on camera to remember this funny prom proposal!

17. Make a ‘WANTED’ Poster

Create a fake "wanted" poster with your face on it, with the headline "Wanted for being an awesome prom date." Print a few copies and place them around your school or crush's house. When they see it, they will not be able to contain their laughter and will undoubtedly say "yes" to the big night for you.

18. Do the Magic with Your Wand

Get a magician's hat and wand, and perform a simple magic trick for your potential date. After the trick, pull out a sign that reads: “Are you also a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears. Prom with me?" This will leave your potential date feeling impressed and amused!

19. Crack It with Nuts

Fill a small gift box with a variety of nuts and include a note that says "I would be nuts not to ask you to prom!" Decorate the box with ribbons or stickers to make it look more fancy and festive. When you will give the box to your potential date, make sure to play up the pun and act a little bit silly.

20. Pancake-themed Proposal

To execute this idea, just start by making a stack of pancakes in different sizes, with the smallest on top and the largest on the bottom. Use icing or whipped cream to write "PROM?" on the largest pancake. Decorate the stack with toppings like fruit, chocolate chips, and whipped cream, and serve the pancakes to your potential date.

Simple Prom Proposal Ideas

You might not have the time or energy to plan a significant proposal for your prom date. In such cases, you can go for simple ideas that can still be sweet, thoughtful, and memorable that won’t require a lot of planning or effort from your end.

21. Do it with the Balloons

Fill a room with balloons and attach a note to each one asking "Will You Be My Prom Date?" To implement the same, you can simply ask the person you want to invite to meet you in the room and surprise them with big balloons and your prom invitation.

22. Write a Message

This would rather be the easiest proposal. You can simply write "Prom?" on your crush's locker, car, or home door using sidewalk chalk or sticky notes. All you need to make sure is that they see your message and rest you can just eagerly await their response.

23. Send a Candy Message

All you need to do is just get a bag of candy that has different letters on each piece, such as conversation hearts or alphabet gummies. Use the candy to spell out a message asking the person to prom, such as "Prom?" or "Will you go to prom with me?" Deliver the candy to the person, either by leaving it on their desk or by handing it to them in person.

24. Propose with Flowers

Flowers can never go out of style when we consider asking out a person! You only need to buy or assemble a small and beautiful bouquet, and then attach a card on it that says, "Prom?" Deliver the bouquet to your potential date and wait for their response.

25. Propose with a Card

Create a simple card with your feelings written and a heartfelt message about why you want to go to prom with your potential date. You can even make use of a catchy phrase or a pun to make it more special and fun. Include a small gift, such as a piece of candy or a flower, to make it extra special.

26. Message in a Bottle

You can find a small decorative bottle and write your prom proposal message on a small piece of paper. Just roll it up and place it inside the bottle. Seal the bottle and present it to your potential partner.

27. Sweet Treat Proposal

Just bake some cookies or cupcakes and spell out "Prom?" with frosting or sprinkles. Then, give the sweet treats to your potential date. Now all you need to do is wait for their reaction and hope for a positive response!

28. Stuffed Toy Proposal

Choose a cute and cuddly stuffed animal, like a teddy bear or a puppy to execute this proposal. Attach a note to the stuffed toy that reads something like "I would be one lucky bear/puppy if you would go to prom with me!" Place the stuffed toy and note in a visible location.

29. Superhero Proposal

Create your own superhero identity, complete with a costume. You can either make your own or buy one online. Then write a message that relates to the superhero identity you have created. It could be something like, "I may not have superpowers, but I'd be honored if you'd be my sidekick at prom!" You could show up to your potential date's house in your costume or reveal your identity at school.

30. Customized T-shirt That Screams Prom-posal

Make a customized t-shirt with the message "Prom?" or "Will you go to prom with me?" and wear it to school or wherever you plan to ask your potential date. To add a flair of romance to your proposal, you can even get a cake and add some flowers to the scenario.

31. Tiara-themed Proposal

Purchase a tiara and attach a note that says something like "Will you be my prom queen?" You can either send the tiara and note to your potential date or present it to her in person. If you are presenting it in person, you can hide it in a gift bag or box for added surprise.

These fun and unique prom proposal ideas mentioned above can be used to make your special one feel valued and cherished. Whether you go all out with an elaborate production or keep it simple with a handwritten note, the key is to show your potential date how much they mean to you and make the proposal a memorable and enjoyable experience for both of you. Just make sure to consider your date’s interests before picking the most fitting idea from the list above.

