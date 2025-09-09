Dwayne Johnson Confirms Jumanji 3, Filming Begins in November With Kevin Hart Return

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has officially confirmed that Jumanji 3 will start filming this November. The actor shared the update during a recent film festival appearance, where he discussed his upcoming projects and the balance between blockbuster films and transformative roles.

Johnson told Variety, “The films that I made in the past, I love them. I’ll go back to making them again.” His statement makes it clear that the Jumanji franchise will continue with its third installment, following the success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). Both films were major box office hits, earning praise for their adventure-driven stories and Johnson’s chemistry with co-star Kevin Hart. The new film will reunite Johnson and Hart once again.

Dwayne Johnson balances blockbusters and transformation

While confirming Jumanji 3 as his next big studio project, Johnson also spoke about his interest in roles that challenge him as an actor. At the same festival, he discussed his upcoming role in Lizard Music, directed by Benny Safdie.

The movie is based on Daniel Pinkwater’s novel and follows a 70-something-year-old eccentric character named Chicken Man, whose best friend is a chicken. Johnson revealed that he is preparing for the transformation by losing weight after recently gaining 30 pounds of muscle for his other film, The Smashing Machine.

“I still have a long way to go,” Johnson said, noting that the role requires a major lifestyle change. Talking about Safdie’s pitch, he added, “And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man.’”

Here’s what Johnson said about his career choices

Dwayne Johnson reflected on his career path and admitted that he once felt limited in the roles he accepted. “I felt for a few years, I was pigeonholed because I allowed it to happen,” he said. With The Smashing Machine and Lizard Music, he sees an opportunity to break away from being seen only as an action hero.

The confirmation of Jumanji 3 starting production in November is expected to excite fans who have been waiting for the franchise’s return. With Johnson and Kevin Hart teaming up again, the film aims to carry forward the box office success of its predecessors.

