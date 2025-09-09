FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston Introduces Boyfriend Jim Curtis on Personal Instagram: SEE

She’s NOT on a break! Jennifer Aniston is moving on strong but steady with her latest relationship and it’s everything she seemed to be hoping for and more. On September 7, a casual Instagram dump revealed her beau, Jim Curtis, to the world officially. It’s the first time he was seen on the actress’ social media, cementing the stand of their dating era being more than just a phase, and it wasn’t even a full face look! The star gave a side face look at her boyfriend with a new carousel summer update.

Jim Curtis has taken over Jennifer Aniston’s heart and social media

Jennifer Aniston was spotted with her new man back in July as they took a Mallorca vacation, making their first public appearance together. Since then, they have often been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions, especially in NYC where their dates became the center of attention. After saying goodbye to her past relationships, the actress was single for a while before diving into new love earlier this year.

Her most recent long term relationship was with actor Justin Theroux. The two were going strong from 2010 to 2018 when they announced their decision to go separate ways. After first meeting on a set, they are known to have reconnected while filming Wanderlust which became the foundation of their relationship. They have continued to be supportive of each other since.

The Rachel Green star was briefly dating John Mayer before that, but the two kept it mostly casual and ended it when the time was up. Among many of her other high profile dating eras, the most talked about one continues to be her time with Brad Pitt. Their seven year romance made them one of the hottest couples in town from 1998 to 2005 when they said their farewells. An engagement and a marriage in place, the actress was planning the next step of having their children only to learn of his relationship with Mr. & Mrs. co-star Angelina Jolie.

Amid many attempts to find her true love, Jennifer Aniston seems to be content with life coach and hypnotherapist, Jim Curtis.

