Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute intensifies, Karisma Kapoor’s kids move Delhi HC over Rs 30,000 cr estate, sue stepmother for 'altering' will

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have reportedly demanded their share in their late father, Sunjay Kapur’s, Rs 30,000 crore wealth.

Samaira and Kiaan have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. They allege their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged documents to alter their late father Sunjay Kapur's will and have requested the court to prevent Sachdev from executing the will until the matter is resolved. The children claim they have not been provided with a copy of the alleged will or other official documents.

Legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s crores worth of wealth

Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 in London on June 12. Following his death, his family has been engaged in a legal battle to claim their share of the Rs 30,000 crore worth of property that Kapur left behind. The media reports recently revealed that Karisma Kapoor is also exploring options to claim her share in the estate built by her ex-husband.

Days after Sunjay Kapur's death, his wife Priya Sachdev and her daughter changed their surnames to Kapur on social media. This action was widely seen by observers as a strategic move to solidify their claim to his inheritance. Additionally, Sunjay Kapur's sister has since spoken to the media, alleging that their mother was coerced into signing documents while grieving.

Mandhira added, “What papers are they not showing us that they’d gotten signed in this 13-day period that they’ve taken over? My mother was made to sign papers behind locked doors. And this wasn’t once, but twice.”

She further told Republic, “I was standing at the door banging on it. She was grieving."

Mandhira Kapur went on to add, “There were two doors, actually—a door inside and a door outside. So she couldn’t hear me. The bottom line is she signed some papers during the mourning period. She was in deep grief. She came to me and said, ‘I don’t know what papers I’ve signed. And since then, we’ve been asking and getting no response. So, what are you hiding from us? I think this will all unfold at some point, and the truth will come out."

Sunjay Kapur passed away due to cardiac arrest while playing golf.

