Newswrap, September 8: Aryan Khan’s Bad****s of Bollywood trailer to Lokah enters Rs 100 crore box office club

Wondering what happened throughout the day in the entertainment world? From Tiger Shroff selling his Khar flat to Lokah entering the Rs 100 crore club, here're all the top headlines of the day.

Tiger Shroff sells his Khar flat at Rs 15.6 crore

As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Tiger Shroff sold his Khar apartment in Mumbai at a whopping price of Rs 15.6 crore. Reportedly, the property was bought by the Baaghi actor in 2018 at Rs 11.62 crore.

Rakesh Roshan shares MAJOR UPDATE on Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4

In a recent conversation, Rakesh Roshan spilled the beans on Krrish 4. He mentioned that the movie is all set to go on the floors in 2026. He said, "Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film.” When asked about the possible release year, he replied with, “We plan to release it in 2027.”

The Bad****s of Bollywood trailer out, set to stream on September 18

The star-studded trailer of the Aryan Khan's debut show, The Bad****s of Bollywood, is out now. The 3-minute 18-second trailer packs a punch and leaves an impact. It is full of drama, emotions, songs, cameos and whatnot! The show is slated to stream on Netflix from September 18 onwards.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra enters Rs 100 crore club in India

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter One- Chandra entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, with Rs 63.65 crore coming from Kerala alone. The worldwide gross collection of Lokah now stands at Rs 197 crore.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 winners

Lady Gaga, Rosé, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey bagged the top honors at MTV Video Music Awards 2025. Lady Gaga lifted the trophy of Artist of the Year while Rose won Song of the Year. Ariana Grande took home the trophy of Video of the Year and Best Pop for Brighter Days Ahead.

