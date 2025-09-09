Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 Finale: How to Watch the Last Episode Online and What to Expect

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 is reaching its conclusion this week as Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan for a tense season finale. The final episode, titled And Justice For All…, is now available to stream online and will air on Showtime on Sunday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST on September 8), according to USA Today.

The new series continues the story after Dexter: New Blood. Premiering on July 11, the revival picked up weeks after Dexter’s apparent death. In the show, Dexter awakens from a coma only to find his son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott, missing. His search takes him to New York City, where he attempts to reconnect with his son and make amends. Along the way, he faces his past when Angel Batista, played by David Zayas, re-enters his life with new questions, as reported by MassLive.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection finale online

Fans can stream the Dexter: Resurrection finale on multiple platforms. The episode is available on Paramount+, FuboTV, DIRECTV, and Sling TV. For Showtime viewers, the finale will air on Sunday night in the U.S. The full season, consisting of 10 episodes, is also available for streaming. This allows viewers to catch up on the story before watching the final chapter.

What to expect from the Season 1 finale

The finale promises a dramatic turning point for Dexter and Harrison. Reports suggest the father-son duo will be forced to confront their inner darkness as past enemies close in on them. Their relationship will be tested in ways that may define the future of the series if Paramount decides to renew it.

The season also brought several high-profile guest stars. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian appeared in villainous roles. Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and James Remar also joined the cast.

Here’s what we know about Season 2

Paramount has not officially renewed Dexter: Resurrection for Season 2. However, reports suggest discussions about a continuation may already be underway. The finale’s outcome could play a key role in shaping what happens next.

For now, fans can stream And Justice For All… and revisit all 10 episodes of Season 1. Whether you are catching up on Dexter: New Blood or diving straight into Resurrection, the finale sets up a defining moment in the franchise.

