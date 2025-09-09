Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad didn’t want ex BF Imaad Shah out of her life: 'There wasn't much heartache'

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad is currently basking in the success of her recently released web show Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She has often grabbed eyeballs for her affair with the Krrish 4 star. But now, in a recent interview, Saba spoke about her past relationship with her bandmate Imaad Shah, which has remained mostly off the radar and even after breaking up, they chose to stay in each other’s lives.

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah on their relationship with each other

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Saba Azad stated that you cannot stop loving the person unless that person has treated you badly. “It transforms into something else — a beautiful, platonic friendship where you always have each other's back,” she explained. She called her bond with Imaad Shah like ‘family’. The actress quipped that she could not let him go out of her life. “We were very clear that we'd be friends forever — grow old together as friends.”

Saba and Imaad even confessed that their relationship got better after the breakup. As per the Songs of Paradise actress, they became easier on each other, less judgmental and way better friends. Imaad even likened it to a filter: “It's almost like we kept the good parts of our relationship and filtered out the rest.”

Saba Azad on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad even spoke about her current life with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. “I have a lot of sense of normalcy around me, even within my relationship,” she said. “It’s an assumption that we make that people who are in the public eye don’t lead normal lives. Everyone is just going about their life, trying to get through from one day to another,” she said, noting that Hrithik ‘has been in the public eye’ longer than she has, and was therefore more accustomed to it. “I’m surrounded by friends who couldn’t give a damn about fame,” she said.

Saba and Hrithik Roshan are clearly head over heels for each other. Their frequent social media posts and public appearances together are a testament to their happiness.

