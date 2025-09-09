Akshay Kumar turns 58: Jolly LLB 3 actor pens birthday note for fans, celebrates 34 years and 150+ films

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turned 58 on September 9 and marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt message with his fans. The actor, who has completed 34 years in the film industry, expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported him throughout his journey of more than 150 films.

In a special Instagram post, Akshay Kumar unveiled a customised artwork created by artist Rahul Nanda. The artwork featured Akshay at the centre, surrounded by some of his most iconic on-screen characters, arranged like the rings of a planet.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar dedicates birthday to his fans

Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you. My birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe in me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal.”

In his postscript, the actor thanked Rahul Nanda for capturing his journey in the customised art. “Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet - my fans,” he wrote.

What makes Akshay Kumar’s journey special?

Advertisement

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has built a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. Known as an action star, he has also earned success in comedy, patriotic dramas, and socially-driven films. His ability to explore different genres has made him one of the most consistent stars in Indian cinema.

The actor began this year with Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2, and later scored success with Housefull 5, a continuation of his popular comedy franchise.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom drama also stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla and will hit theatres on September 19.

ALSO READ: 'I did cry for 2-3 hours': Sanjay Dutt recalls emotional turmoil after lung cancer diagnosis, reveals how Rakesh Roshan helped