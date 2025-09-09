Su From So Movie Review: JP Thuminad's first look as Sulochana evokes uncontrollable laughter with massive chaos

Su From So is a horror comedy drama starring Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, and more in leading roles, with Raj B Shetty backing the project. The film is written and directed by JP Thuminad himself, initially releasing in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Following its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar. If you’re planning to watch it, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Su From So is set against the background of a coastal village in Karnataka. The story explores the life of Ashoka, a youngster who develops a crush on a girl from his village. However, due to a series of misunderstandings, he is rumored to be possessed by the spirit of Sulochana from Someshwara village.

As the rumor spreads around the village like a wildfire, several chaotic yet comedic moments unfold, with the villagers doing their best to exorcise the spirit from him.

The Good

Su From So is a new-age and creative spin on the genre of horror comedy. It starts strong and maintains its momentum consistently. The screenplay is layered with poignant moments blending not just the elements of humor but also drama, romance, and horror seamlessly and effectively.

The film provides a refreshing cinematic experience with little to no flaws, making it one of the standout movies from Kannada cinema to release in recent times. With pleasurable moments, Su From So adapts a character-driven storytelling that leaves a lasting impact on the viewers.

The nuances of a simple plot enriched by a growing number of characters' interactions evoke a sense of old-school comedy. The colorful characters tie the movie together, and the writing behind them, which includes sharp and witty dialogues that stand out.

The cascade of comedy shines from a writing perspective, and JP Thuminad executes it the best. His direction stands out from the start, but he holds it together, maintaining a consistent comical tone without letting it waver.

The performances are commendable, with several actors giving their best. Coming to the technical aspects, Su From So presents a beautiful soundtrack by Sumedh K with an exhilarating background score by Sandeep Thulasidas.

S Chandrasekaran’s cinematographer enhances the film’s visual storytelling, while the movie’s editing by Nithin Shetty brings it together effectively.

The Bad

Su From So has very few shortcomings from a cinematic experience. However, the movie is lacklustre with its plot. While the simple and heartfelt moments are the highlight of the film, they may be a disappointment for audiences expecting something more layered and suspenseful.

The Performances

Su From So has some of the best characters in a recent Kannada movie. Although the actors and their performances best bring out the characters.

As JP Thuminad himself plays the role of Ashok, Shaneel Gautham as Ravi Anna makes one’s heart warm with his comedic timing and expressions. While Raj B Shetty makes a special appearance as Guruji, he steals the show with his body language, dialogue, and humor. Additionally, Sandhya Arakere shines with her role as Bhaanu.

Watch the trailer here:

The Verdict

Su From So is a fun and refreshing comedy that lingers in your mind well after the credits roll. By balancing romance and drama with horror, it stands out as one of the best ventures in Kannada cinema.

With a consistent tone of comedy and a social message, it doesn’t come off as feeling forced or preachy, making it a perfect watch for this week.

