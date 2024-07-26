Hina Khan reveals how she misses going to Mecca amid battle with stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, lately took to her Instagram story to reveal how she is missing visiting the Kabba. For the unversed, Kaaba is located in Mecca and is a holy shrine. The actress had been to Mecca earlier also to perform her second Umrah. However, she could not complete her spiritual pilgrimage this time because of her health concerns.

Hina Khan posts a throwback video of her visit to the Kaaba in Mecca:

Hina Khan posted about her earlier visit to the Kaaba located in Mecca. She was seen sitting in a beige-colored burqa that covered her hair. Her eyes spoke of the majestic and serene experience she had, as the video also showed the black stone in the mosque area, which is considered holy.

Take a look at Hina Khan's earlier visit to Kaaba:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress captioned the video as "Lailatul qadr 2023 I miss Kaaba." This could have been her third visit if Hina's health had given her permission to visit the holy place.

Earlier, she had also expressed the overwhelming emotions, nervousness, and anxiety feelings that she experienced, even after visiting the holy place earlier. Hina had done her first Umrah in March 2023. She had posted an array of pictures and videos as she updated fans on her spiritual sojourn.

Advertisement

More about Hina Khan's spiritual retreat:

The actress who gave a scintillating music video, Main Bhi Barbaad, had previously also posted clippings of Safa and Marwa, which are two hills located in Mecca. She had mentioned the location as a peaceful place. She had done Namaz over there at the first row despite being a crowded place.

She had told the same publication, "It is so difficult to find a place in Mataf area in Haram Sharif to offer Namaz because 24/7 is fully packed and busy. Especially for women."

Well, as of now, Hina is fighting stage 3 breast cancer like a warrior princess and has been documenting her journey. Her biggest pillar of strength has been her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who has been with her during these tough times.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares motivating song as she battles breast cancer; Arjun Bijlani and others react