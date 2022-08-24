Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai EXCLUSIVE: Yogesh Tripathi reveals the inspiration behind Happu Singh’s potbelly look

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among one of the most popular sitcoms in the telly industry. Several characters from the show became iconic and have come to become household names and are forever etched in our hearts. One such character is Daroga Happu Singh, portrayed by Yogesh Tripathi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The first time, he made his appearance on-screen as funny potbellied, corrupt Daroga on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, brought smiles and laughter to the audience. The character was an instant hit and became an audience favourite which led Yogesh to bag his show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actor opened up on bagging the role and his signature potbelly in an interview with Pinkvilla Team.

While playing comedy may seem easy, there is a lot more that goes into making the favourite iconic character. It took the actor a couple of struggling years to finally find his place in the huge television industry. While dabbling between two popular shows and working long hours, the actor became fluent in speaking bundelkhandi. Apart from this, his striking unique look is marked by his signature potbelly, which is a fake flab added to complete his character.

The actor Yogesh Tripathi recently revealed, “Happu’s character is the highlight of my acting career, and I have loved playing it. Although it is a big task to shoot long hours wearing a fake flab, the amount of love and admiration I have received makes up for it. Not many know that I had a teacher named Premchand Ji, who bore quite a few similarities to the character of Happu – especially his potbelly and the typical mannerisms during my theatre days. I never thought then that I would be portraying somewhat a similar character down the years. So, when I got the opportunity to portray Happu, I did refer to him as an inspiration to bring alive a certain portion of the character’s mannerisms. Although Premchand Ji is not here with us anymore, I have kept him alive through my character.”

Yogesh Tripathi has worked in popular shows like Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Soch-Alay and presently seen in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

