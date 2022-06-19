Father's Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Rohitashv Gour, Yogesh Tripathi & more talk about the bond with their fathers

International Father’s Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds. They play a special role in motivating their children, showing them the right direction, and encouraging them to attain the best in life. Every year the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day. This year, we celebrate 'Father's Day' on June 19. Our fathers essay the role of the silent cheerleader in our lives, and just their one smile and small appreciation make our world a beautiful place. Dads are known to have unconditional love for their kids and be it a son or a daughter, a father happens to be their first hero always. On International Father’s Day, here are some actors who described their beautiful relationship with their fathers.

Rohitashv Gour

Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shares, “My father was the most creative person I know. Because of him, I developed an interest in acting and pursued my passion. He was a theatre personality and also worked in the excise and tax department. He also led the All-India Artists Association in Shimla in 1955 had encouraged me to participate in debates, stage shows, and poetry competitions. My father was a true super dad who instilled values such as love, strength, tolerance, acceptance, bravery, and compassion, which I am passing on to my daughter. I wish all super dads a very Happy Father’s Day."

Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “I loved my father more than anything. He was my mentor, a friend, and the one who stood with me even when I failed. My father instilled in me the ability to be self-assured and pursue my goals. He was always a superhero to me, through thick and thin. Before getting my big break in television, I started performing in street plays and theatres, but I owe my career to him because of his unwavering moral support. I remember how hard he worked for us, and I have inherited his desire to accomplish the best, which I hope to pass on to my children.”

Aan Tiwari

Child actor Aan Tiwari from Baal Shiv, who essays the character of Baal Shiv, talks about his special bond with his father. Aan says, "My father is my best friend. We enjoy spending as much time as possible together. He drives me to the sets of Baal Shiv and assists me in rehearsing my dialogues. When I make a mistake, he corrects me but never scolds me. My mother and I plan to cook his favourite cuisine on Father's Day because he is my superhero.”

Farhana Fatema

Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra from 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' also shares, “My father is my greatest strength and best superhero. He is the best dad ever because, despite being from a conservative family, he has always supported and inspired all women in the house to achieve their aspirations. He taught me how to ride a bike, climb a tree, and encouraged me to participate in sports. He also believed in me and encouraged me to pursue acting. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads who constantly encourage and assist their children in reaching their goals."

