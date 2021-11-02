Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Akasa Singh on her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; Adds Afsana Khan was faking friendship

Akasa Singh recently got eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer-songwriter said that in the beginning of the show, she was a little lost. “I have never been in some situations that I was in. I definitely did this show to get out of my comfort zone, but what happened was that I let my emotions get the better of me. You know, I could not get over the fact that people could just play with you for the heck of it. There were a bunch of things, and I sort of went into a shell because I was hurt,” informs Akasa.

She also opened up on her equation with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. “The biggest misunderstanding was, ‘oh she is just hanging out with him to be seen’, or ‘she is just using that bond’. If I had to use bonds, I would use them with everyone, or would be seen with a lot more people. In the house, I literally was considered a misfit, because they were like, ‘when all of us are not supporting Pratik, why do you have to?’ But it's because I genuinely felt a comfort with him, and I felt that he was there for me and stood up for me when it was not even required, and no one else did too. I felt I could really be myself, and my carefree and bubbly self came out with him. We genuinely cared a lot for each other, and grew very close on the show as we spent so much time together,” says Akasa.

Though she adds that there were times she felt that Afsana Khan was faking a friendship with her. “When we called each other sisters, I really considered her that. But then she would go out and do something, that would be the opposite of what you would do for a sister. So I felt like sometimes she was faking it. But I would like to see the game more, because fake is a very strong word. A lot of people manipulate their feelings and words according to the situations. But after watching the show now, I’ll gradually know who is truly faking it,” states Akasa.

Meanwhile, Diwali is around the corner. How is she going to celebrate the festival? “I first need to get back to reality. My mind and my heart are still in the Bigg Boss 15 house. But I am very excited. I haven't really spoken to any of my friends yet, as I feel like I need to put my thoughts together and get a little out of this zone. I don’t play cards or do a lot of partying, but I am ready to dress up and catch up with friends,” Akasa signs off.

