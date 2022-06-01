Cannes 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan missed Priyanka Chopra at festival; Shares deets of Budapest, Prague vacay

After meeting at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hina Khan have forged a strong bond. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Hina if she missed PeeCee at the French Riviera this year, here’s what she had to say. “Yes, of course. I missed Priyanka at Cannes this year. Our interaction during my first visit was truly special and since then she has been so warm towards me,” shares Hina.

Soon after completing her commitments at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Hina took off to Budapest and Prague for a few days for a short holiday. “Our vacation was an amazing experience at both places. There was a lot of sightseeing and exploring at our end. From their ancient castles to the famous Charles Bridge to a 5 course Medieval experiential dinner, to trying local dishes on the streets, it was all a superb experience. Both Budapest and Prague had lots to offer and we ensured we made the most of our trip there,” informs the actress.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Hina put up a long appreciation post on Instagram for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them,” read a part of Hina’s post.

