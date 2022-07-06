CONFIRMED: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 to go off air; wraps up shoot next week; Exclusive

Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Singh Vig's television show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a saas-bahu saga that aired on October 19, 2020, on Star Plus at 6 PM. This show was the second season of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim's original series, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. This is one of the first few shows that began after the lockdown was lifted and continued to win the hearts of the audience. However, after a successful run of one year and almost seven months, the show is coming to an end.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to go off air

A source closely associated with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, exclusively informed Pinkvilla about this news. "The show is going off air and it will wrap up the final episodes of the show in the next week," revealed the source. When we contacted the channel, they refused to give any comments. This news has surely come as a disappointment to the fans, who have been watching Anant and Gehna's story. Sneha, Harsh and Gautam's show was initially based on the Bengali drama, Ke Apon Ke Por.

Sneha Jain on her debut

Talking about Sneha Jain, this is her debut show and a few days ago, she shared the love she receives as Gehna. "The character of Gehna has become a household name. I receive so many DMs and calls of appreciation for my performance in the show. The amount of love the audience shower makes me feel emotional. Appreciation of work is what an artist strives for and I'm glad to receive the same in abundance through my performance," said Sneha.

Surprisingly, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's prequel, Tera Mera Saath Rahe has also gone off air, and its last episode aired on June 17. This show had Mohammad Nazim and Gia Manek in pivotal roles, which lasted for a year. Nazim expected the show to run for at least 2-3 years.

