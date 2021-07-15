  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni on Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding; Wants them to perform on THIS Kabir Singh song

Aly Goni will also be performing at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s sangeet ceremony.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 10:47 pm
Aly Goni on Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding Aly Goni on Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow. Rahul’s close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni will also attend the wedding. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly says, “It is a good thing that Rahul is getting married to someone he loves. Rahul and Disha make a perfect couple and I wish them all the happiness.” 

Aly further adds, “In Bigg Boss we became friends, and after coming out of the show too we met and bonded. We even went out for a few dinners together, and it was a lot of fun.” In March this year, Rahul and Disha along with Aly and Jasmin Bhasin were also spotted dining together. Interestingly, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also performing at Rahul and Disha’s sangeet ceremony. “But I can't disclose (more about) it. Let it be a surprise,” he smiles.

When asked if there is a song on which he would like Rahul and Disha to perform in their sangeet ceremony, Aly says, “I would like to see them perform on ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum’ from Kabir Singh.” He also has a special congratulatory message for Rahul, “I would like to say all the best bro. You're the best and you're getting a best life partner, remain happy always,” says Aly. 

Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding date on Instagram last week. The note read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take pace on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha & Rahul.”

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Congratulations.

