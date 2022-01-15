EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash’s brother rubbishes her affair with Krish: ‘He’s our 2nd cousin’

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on drama, fights, love, and controversies. Recently, several reports claimed Tejasswi Prakash, who is one of the strongest contestants, is faking her love with Karan Kundrra in the BB house as she has a ‘secret boyfriend’ Krish Khedekar outside. While social media has gone into a frenzy about the speculations with no response as a backup from Tejasswi who is locked inside the house, her brother Pratik has come out to clear the air about these rumours.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pratik Wayangankar said, "To clarify all the rumours that are floating around about Krish being Tejasswi's boyfriend is all false. He is our 2nd cousin and shares a very good rapport with Teja and I. Hope to now put a stop to all the rumours".

Not only Pratik but Krish himself took to his social media to put out a statement about the rumours being false. Krish shared, "This is to clarify that Tejasswi and I are not dating. These are just rumours. Pratik and Tejasswi are part of the family. Stop spreading false news”.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Pratik Wayangankar had shared how proud he was of his sister. “When Tejasswi decided to go inside the house after years - she had been getting the offer for four to five years, and then finally she was like ‘I think I am doing it this year’ - so I was nervous in the beginning because it is a controversial show. I think the way she is playing, she is playing amazing. Like how much I thought she would do, she is doing ten times better than what I had thought. So definitely proud of her,” Pratik had said.

