Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik on her relationship with Karan Kundrra: ‘I like him’

Tejasswi Prakash is considered to be one of the strongest contestants inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar says that he is proud of his sister. “When she decided to go inside the house after years - she had been getting the offer for four to five years, and then finally she was like ‘I think I am doing it this year’ - so I was nervous in the beginning because it is a controversial show,” says Pratik.

He further adds, “A lot of media is involved and a lot of people come out either in a good way or bad way to the public. So I was a little nervous about that. But I think the way she is playing, she is playing amazing. Like how much I thought she would do, she is doing ten times better than what I had thought. So definitely proud of her.” Pratik also opened up on Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra’s relationship.

“People are just waiting for one answer, which is - is the family okay with Karan, and how is the family thinking of them together. So I definitely like Karan. He has been a very good support for Tejasswi. I consider him the only support right now that she has (inside the house). Without him I don’t think she can trust anyone else. She was friends with Umar (Riaz) and Nishant (Bhat), but I keep hearing that they still keep talking about her behind her back, and whenever they get a chance they still fight with her. So Karan is the only person who is completely standing with her, and that’s why me and my family both are appreciating that,” he explains.

Pratik also states that he and his family won’t have any objection to Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship outside the Bigg Boss house too. “But it depends upon them how they want to continue, and if they want to continue. But hopefully it should continue, and if they do I don’t think there will be any problem from our family side,” he says.

Pratik also reacts to claims stating that Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship is fake, and is only for the show. “Even a lot of people were telling me that their relationship is fake. But I don’t understand, why would two people who are acing their game right now and are at the top two, will need to do anything like this. Both of them have very good fandoms, have done multiple shows. I don’t think this is needed, and I am not only talking about Tejasswi but also Karan to go to that level just for the game. So I don’t think they are faking it at all,” he signs off.

