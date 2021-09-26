EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat shuts down trolls accusing him of using Shamita Shetty for the game

Bigg Boss OTT fame and television's charming actor Raqesh Bapat is back home with a heart full of gratitude for his fans and 'love' for his fellow BB mate Shamita Shetty. The good-looking two have not refrained from acknowledging their feelings for one another that they developed during their stint on the show. A lot many #ShaRa fans have been beaming with joy ever since the two expressed their likeability for each other, but there were also a few trolls who accused Raqesh of using Shamita only to reach till the finale of Bigg Boss.

Raqesh Bapat in return, has shut down trolls, of course in his calm and composed way. Reacting to the accusations, Raqesh exclusively told Pinkvilla, "That's not right! Shamita and I, both of us have had our own professional journeys and I do not need anybody to help me reach my goal. Also, let me tell you that honestly, winning the show was never my goal, I had participated to garner experience and see what the hype over BB has been all these years. So using Shamita to reach till the very end is absolutely out of question!"

He further added, "Had I been evicted in the initial weeks itself, I would have been happy even then. Just because I am calm as a person and according to trolls, may have not succeeded in delivering the typical 'content', and if this is why they feel that I have used Shamita, then NO, it's wrong! I am not that shallow."

Acknowledging his profound liking for Shamita, Raqesh emphasized, "Whatever I have for Shamita is from a place of care, thoroughly genuine and all from my heart. Had Shamita not been in the game, I would still have remained the same as I was seen throughout my stint, for I am the same in my real life too. There was no pretence. In that house, you need somebody to talk to, to vent out to, otherwise you may just go mad. Whatever feelings of mine you all saw for Shamita were absolutely genuine and came from within a pure soul and intentions." said Bapat.

Raqesh further in conversation also added light to how the game show took a toll on his mental health, especially in the initial weeks. "Yes. It affected my mental health a lot, in a lot of ways. Initially, I just did not understand as to why was I being misunderstood. Was I putting things out in the wrong way?! Was the tone wrong? Slowly I realised that the tone in which you put across your points matter. I have never had that tone or pitch and I knew that wouldn't even fake one just for the game. I had a tendency to get a little scared or confused when there would be too much of noise and chaos. I did not go through any self-doubt but yes, I just did not understand as to why was I being misunderstood. I am not a bad person and I don't know why people in the house considered me spineless. I am full of spine outside the house and I have always been firm of the decisions that I have taken. All of this was so messy and chaotic. So yes, I was taken aback by people's behaviour in the house and it did take a toll on my mental health initially."

So. now that the reality show is over, how is Raqesh detoxifying himself from the unwanted negativity?

"It's so so good to return home to my loved ones. It's so overwhelming. I was really hoping that I would get evicted soon and come back to my real house soon but it kind of happened a little later. Honestly, I am glad that it happened that way. The first thing I did upon return was sleep. I slept and slept for hours without worrying about a rooster roosting or any alarm music ringing in the morning," Raqesh revealed.

Adding, "I had my mother's homemade food that I terribly missed all the time in the house. I just spoke my heart out to her, my sister, my family and everybody unanimously told me that they were happy with my stint at BB. In fact, my mother specially told me that I was honest and fair throughout and she was proud that she raised me in the right way. I think that appreciation from her has made me win the original trophy of real life," said Raqesh with a bright smile and contentment.

