EXCLUSIVE: Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya celebrate former’s birthday in Kashmir: We are keeping it very relaxed

Disha Parmar celebrates her birthday today, and the actress along with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya have taken off to Kashmir where they are celebrating the big day. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Rahul informed that at present they are in Srinagar. “We were in Gulmarg earlier, and had a beautiful snow-clad experience on the mountain. We threw snow at each other, clicked some good pictures, spent time with each other, and ate loads of food. We are keeping it very relaxed. When we don’t have to do too many things, that’s the best holiday. Chill, relax, shop a little, see places around and eat great food,” says Rahul.

He states that they always wanted to visit Kashmir. “Also with Covid right now the most convenient place was this, and very different from the regular Maldives and Dubai too. We wanted to visit something beautiful, but something closer too,” says Rahul. What is he gifting Disha on her birthday? “I haven’t thought about it honestly. But I have gifted myself to her, and I don’t think she wants anything more than that,” he laughs, further informing that neither he nor Disha are very excited about celebrating birthdays. “But between both of us, if there is someone who gets more excited then it’s her,” Rahul shares.

Meanwhile, Rahul even took to social media to wish his lady love. “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar,” Rahul captioned his Kashmir pictures on Instagram.

Disha is currently playing the lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta.

