EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on having worked as Katrina Kaif’s body double: ‘She probably doesn’t even know’

Divya Agarwal bagged the Bigg Boss OTT trophy recently, and won everyone’s heart. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up about her stint of working as Katrina Kaif’s body double a few years ago. “I had no connections to the films, but I was her body double for a lot of commercial ads. This was 2014, I remember. We had the exact height, hair and body, so it was interesting. It was usually for the light settings, the positioning and the movements,” says Divya.

She further adds, “I used to be all cheerful and bubbly. On that set too people used to ask my coordinators, ‘kaun hai yeh, kya hai’. I used to be all chirpy, all out, I am learning things - ‘yeh kya hai, yeh kyun hai, yeh aisa kyun hai’. People used to be like, ‘who is she?’ (laughs). I have seen other body doubles also, they would just finish their work and leave. But I was all over the place, so it was a nice journey. Then when Katrina would come, I would get silent.”

Has she spoken to Katrina Kaif about this? “I have never met her after that. We have never really had a conversation. She probably doesn’t even know I was her body double. She must have thought that some AD must have done it, because we used to shoot everything before she arrived and after she left. I used to have fun on the set,” shares Divya. She recently even came out with a short film titled The Box, which she has produced and acted in.

