EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal opens up on marriage plans with beau Varun Sood; Read Deets

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are one of the most loved celebrity couples. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the Bigg Boss OTT winner opened up about her beau, and the marriage plans. Divya says that her father was very fond of Varun. “Probably Varun agar aadha aaj bigda hai mere saamne, then it’s because of my father’s love. My father made me and my brother really strong, so laad pyaar kum and thoda kadak rakha tha humein. He used to pamper us with other things. But my father used to pamper Varun so much. Papa used to love him so much. When he met Varun I think he could see through him that he is the most innocent soul. Varun still tells me that in my family his favorite person is my dad,” shares Divya.

So is marriage on the cards? “Yes, of course. When we got into a relationship, we obviously thought of that only. Varun and my ideology is not like dekhte hai, pehle yeh karte hai, woh karte hai. That’s not there, it’s very simple. I like you, and I’ll marry you. In my dictionary, there is no relationship that doesn’t reach till marriage. So when we met, we obviously had a word on it, but then we had some goals as a couple - that we have to be a team, earn together, buy a house, buy a nice car, do everything possible for the future, and then we will take that step,” says Divya.

She recently won Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya also recently unveiled a short film titled, The Box, which she has produced and acted in.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan sings for guest Katrina Kaif & leaves everyone in splits; Video