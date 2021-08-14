EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya on social media trolls: Everybody has their own opinion

Indian Idol 12 is all set to pull its curtains down tomorrow and it has got its six finalists. Among these Shanmukhapriya has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show who has managed to win hearts with her stunning performances. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shanmukhapriya has opened up on her journey on the show.

The young singing sensation is overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way and is excited about the grand finale. “I am just super excited for the finale because this is going to be virtual and it is historic as it is happening for the first time,” she added. Speaking about her journey on Indian Idol 12, Shanmukhapriya stated, “My journey on Indian Idol 12 has been amazing. If I have to say in one word, it is a milestone I would say. I have got to learn so many things and I am so grateful I got an opportunity to be a part of it. It is an iconic show and since childhood, I have been watching it and now I am in the grand finale, I am so happy and grateful.”

Interestingly, social media trolls have been a part and parcel of a contestants life when it comes to reality shows and for Shanmukhapriya, it was not different. However, the young diva stated that while everyone is entitled to have an opinion, she is planning to work hard and make her haters turn into her supporters. “Everybody has their own choice, review, mindset and how they look into things and everybody has their own opinion. So, I really respect their review and I really love them a lot. At the same time, I am going to concentrate more on my singing and what I do and will try to improve my singing level and maybe the time will come when they will start liking me,” she explained.

Shanmukhapriya also went on to share the biggest advice that she has got during her journey on Indian Idol 12 and revealed that it came from Zeenat Aman. She stated that the veteran actress asked her to continue believing in herself and do what she wants to do irrespective of what people say. To note, Shanmukha will be competing with Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamle and Nihal Turao during the grand finale.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12 finale: Pawandeep, Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal, Arunita & Sayli, who will win? Vote