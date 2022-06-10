EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik on Cyber Vaar’s comparison with Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India

Mohit Malik’s new web show Cyber Vaar premiers today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pikvilla the actor opened up about its comparison with other crime based shows, such as Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. “Cyber Vaar is a totally different show. If you talk about Crime Patrol and all these shows, there you will find one episode on cyber crime, but this is a fully dedicated cyber crime show,” says Mohit.

He further adds, “Our problem is we all run away from information about cyber crime, as we feel it's passable and can be dealt with. Even I used to think like that, but when I read the script and did my research, I came to know about the scams, hacking, identity theft, and the list is never ending. The point is, the more we evolve the more digitised everything is getting. So the more we get into it, the crime in that space will also increase, and we don’t have enough awareness about that.”

Meanwhile, Mohit informs that people close to him have also fallen prey to cyber crime. “Recently, my house help sold her furniture online. As she scanned the QR code, her entire bank account got empty. This all happened right in front of me. After that within a week, my brother experienced the same thing in Delhi. So when I googled about it, I realised it’s a modus operandi and it’s been happening the same way, and we are not aware about it till it actually happened with us. So why can’t we be aware of it before the same thing happens with us,” questions Mohit.

Meanwhile, he is presently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. “I am very excited. It's a very happy and fun show. You meet different people, you spend time with them, travel alone, and there are stunts which are very exciting. I have that adventure streak within me which I always wanted to explore, but Aditi (Shirwaikar Malik, actress-wife) never allows. So this is my only opportunity where I can explore my adventure side,” he signs off.

