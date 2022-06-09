EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani on co-star Mohit Malik’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, their show Cyber Vaar

Sanaya Irani’s new show Cyber Vaar will premiere tomorrow, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her preparation for the series. “My prep was mostly mental, as we did a lot of readings to understand the different stories that were there. Because my character is a tech expert, sometimes the technical language they had written which I had to understand. So a couple of readings made it possible for me to understand a few things. That being said, through our readings the whole tech process has been simplified beautifully for the audience,” says Sanaya.

She also reacts to its comparison with other crime based shows, such as Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. “There is nothing really to compare. This is a cyber crime show, and those are real-life crime shows. The reason this was so appealing to me is because until now no one has made a show on cyber crime. Ours is not an enactment of real-life crime cases, but it’s a fiction show - a story, which has a bunch of characters, and their interpersonal relationships. It's not only about crime, but how they solve it, and what happened between them,” adds Sanaya.

Meanwhile, does she have any advice for co-star Mohit Malik, who has participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “No. But I would want to yell at him, as because of him humari band baj rahi hai. Hum pagalon ki tarah shoot kar rahe hai without any breaks, as he is flying off (to Cape Town, South Africa). But I don't need to give him any advice. I think he is a very sorted person, very focused, so I am sure he would do a fab job, and come out with flying colours,” Sanaya concludes.

