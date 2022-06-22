EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal suffers an injury on the set

Television actor Simba Nagpal is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. He plays the role of an army officer, Rishabh Gujral, for whom the nation is his topmost priority. Going forward, Rishabh's fate intertwines with a shape-shifting serpent, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) who vows to free India from the deadly man-made virus that is killing people. The show is being loved by the audience and has a good viewership too. Artists go the extra mile to make their characters look convincing, and setting an example for the same is Simba Nagpal.

Simba continued to work despite the injury

Simba Nagpal has suffered an injury on the set of Naagin 6. A source from the set revealed, "Simba's current character is very demanding and the actor has been working very hard on the set. But sadly, last week, he sustained an injury but ensured it did not once affect his work schedule. Without complaining, he just kept shooting continuously and said it's to avoid breaking out of the character which is pretty commendable."

Earlier, while talking about Naagin 6 taking a leap, Simba Nagpal had told Pinkvilla, "The show is about to take a very interesting turn and it'll keep everyone at the edge of their seats. The best part about this season of Naagin is that you can actually tell that it gets more interesting by the episode, keeping the viewers hooked to it! It also keeps me on my toes as an actor as it never gets monotonous."

Simba Nagpal: I'm a very curious person

If not an actor, what would Simba Nagpal be? "I'm a very curious person who loves to learn new things. Although acting is something that I always wanted to strongly pursue, and I'm glad I'm getting to do that, I have a strong interest in music, writing, and directing as well. Although I'm currently completely focused on sharpening my acting skills, I'd love to explore other various creative outlets in the coming days, for sure! The sky's the limit," said the 25-year-old.

