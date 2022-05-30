EXCLUSIVE: Nisha Rawal on negative comments: I feel hurt, I've never been part of any controversy

Television actress Nisha Rawal, who was last seen on a captive reality show, has been in the limelight after she alleged that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with her estranged husband, Karan Mehra. A few days ago, Karan quashed claims made against him and instead accused Nisha of infidelity. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Nisha Rawal and asked her for her reaction to the stories doing the rounds. As the matter is in the court, Nisha refrained from making any direct comments and chose her words wisely. Read here:

Expressing herself through poetry

My page is all about expressing myself in the way that I want. It makes a connection with a lot of people because all of us as humans are going through the same set of emotions in these times of our lives. Instead of going for destructive criticism or bringing anybody down, this was a great way of making myself feel relieved.

Reaction to negative news about her

Feeling, reacting, and overcoming are three different phases of dealing with the same situation. It's very natural for me to feel hurt because it's a human tendency to react to every kind of emotion. I've learned to understand that negative criticism comes along with positive criticism and some people might just say it because they are jealous or they want to bring you down for so many reasons. I am sure there are thousands of them who like you but a very handful of them will come forth and appreciate you because that requires immense courage. The resilience I have developed is because I have lived long in this profession. I won't say that I am immune to it (negative news) but it's not something new to me. If you look at my profession, I've never really been a part of any controversy, I'm the kind of person who has been in the news for her work. Hopefully, this is the first and the last controversy in my life. I am sure this kind of stuff happens to many of us but it's just that I am a public figure, it becomes easy for people to point out fingers. I do feel hurt at times but I tell myself that this is my battlefield, my struggle, and my challenges, and I need to learn to deal with them. I will only get stronger with more challenges coming my way. As a public figure, you have your family and other people attached to you, who love and care about you, and in the process, they get hurt too.

On women being soft targets by society to some extent