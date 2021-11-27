EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Malkhani on social media: ‘Actors today are judged on the basis of their followers’

Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai ki Dhaal is a popular show on television screens and the lead actor Nishant Malkhani has been getting a lot of appreciation for his acting. The actor recently opened up on the impact of social media and the number of followers, on the work of the actors. He shared his views exclusively with Pinkvilla.

Nishant Malkhani shared about the present role of social media in our lives, he said, "Social media has made a huge change, the way we live, the way we behave, everything has become social media relevant these days. From how you woke up to what you ate for breakfast, people are sharing each and every detail of their personal lives on social media because that’s entertaining for the audience and they need followers for that reason. I personally am not a fan of this. On my Instagram, I only share my work-related pictures. I never share my personal life details. If I’m very excited about something then only I share it. I’m not much of a fan of sharing personal or intricate details on Instagram," he said.

As people follow celebrities on social media, it is a huge responsibility for the celebs. He said, "It is a huge responsibility because whatever we say on Instagram, our fans or followers believe our words so yes, we can really change somebody’s life for good or bad depending on what you’re saying and how you’re behaving. Many people don’t realise that, so they behave silly. Like a lot of people make these reels which have dangerous stunts as nobody knows how many tries it took for you to make it or what safety precautions you took when you were doing that video, but kids who are not very well versed with these things will try to do it thinking that it’s something they can do as well and they can end up injuring themselves or being dead. I’ve come across these instances where people have died making Instagram reels because they saw some trend going on at that time.”

Nishant shared about the effect of follower count on social media for the celebs, "Sadly, even for actors today they are judged on the basis of their followers on Instagram which has nothing to do with his acting skills as such. Somebody can be a great actor, but not a very social media kind of person, so he might not have a profile that is very entertaining but his body of work must be really entertaining but nobody is looking at that these days.”

He added, "People are casting for music videos based on followers, people are casting for ads based on followers, basically people are casting for everything based on followers these days. I strongly disagree I have a very good social media following, but I know a lot of actors who are my friends and they do miss out on a lot of good work which they deserve just because they do not have enough social media followers and they’re not very social media savvy, so I feel that’s very unfair."

On being asked if he thinks there is double standard, he said, "Maybe yes because everybody is creating this image of themselves on social media where they want to show that they have the perfect life and the most beautiful partner, the best food, the best work, their vacations, but you never know what's happening and most of it is to entertain the followers and to get more followers. And at the same time subconsciously, we all know that it’s fake so when we have to comment on other people's profiles we have to say it’s fake, but when it comes to us 'oh it’s all genuine', so that is double standard."

He added that social media is disturbing the regular life of actors as everyday they need to put up new content. He said, "It’s become a job now. I have a good social media following, but there are so many people right now on social media and the world of media is focusing on social media followers right now for work and even if you deserve the work they are looking at your followers now, so yes it has become kind of an unspoken job for all the actors to put up some content everyday which is entertaining for our followers and we gain more followers, likes and more viewership. Social media is like a devil that you cannot ignore now.”

He shared his opinion on trolls, as he said, "Those are very sad and desperate people who have nothing better to do in life. I’ve been trolled for very simple and personal issues, issues that are very personal for my world around me and it is very easily dealable between us but as soon as it comes out in social media people make their own silly, weird theories out of it and they start trolling all the parties. My fans would troll somebody else and somebody else’s fans would troll me and among us in reality everything is nice, good and healthy, but people outside are creating lots of trouble by trolling us.”

He added, "And everybody who uses social media should understand the responsibility of it and should at least check the facts first rather than believing a wild theory and trolling celebrities who are anyway very stressed out with so much work and responsibilities. We have our own personal life issues too that we’re sorting out but these trolls, these people who make these wild theories add unnecessary fuel to the fire."

Talking about his method of dealing with the trolls, he said, “Anytime I see any account trolling my page, I know that they don’t know anything and they’re just speaking out of no sense, so I simply just restrict those accounts or block those accounts because I don’t want any negativity on my profile from anybody.”



