EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant back on Bigg Boss; Says, ‘I am entering the house in capacity of Ritesh’s wife’

Rakhi Sawant is among the most entertaining personalities not just on social media, but also in the Bigg Boss house. From season one till date, she has made multiple appearances in the house and her interactions with the host, Salman, often brings the audience down with laughter. The actress smiles, “I am the only constant since the first season. Bigg Boss is my godfather.”

She is quick to add that the controversial reality show changed the tide of her career. Rakhi confesses that she wasn’t doing well professionally until the offer to enter the Bigg Boss house came to her again last year. “I feel so good now. My career was down and out, I was a total failure. The opportunity to be on Bigg Boss has resulted in my comeback,” she admits. When asked about her role in the house this time, she informs, “I am entering the house in the capacity of Ritesh’s wife. I am entering with my husband.”

Rakhi entered the house on her birthday, November 25 and the reality show had planned special celebrations for her. “I had organized a party too, but I left it all once I got a call from Bigg Boss.” Rakhi adds that it was Salman’s idea to introduce Ritesh in Bigg Boss. “Bhai has done everything. He met Ritesh at a birthday party, and straight away Salman Bhai asked him to enter the house,” she insists, adding further that she will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. “Salman Bhai has done a lot for me and my mom. He got her treated for cancer and has been a great support. I owe everything to him.”

This would be the first reality show for Ritesh and Rakhi has asked her better half to keep things simple. “I have explained to him the rules and asked him to not abuse or indulge in physical fights. Rest, he can do whatever he wants to,” she concludes.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant fears Tejasswi Prakash & others flirting with her hubby; Says ‘he is so handsome’