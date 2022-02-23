EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Bose Roy on Swaran Ghar’s comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban

Ronit Bose Roy and Sangita Ghosh starrer family-drama Swaran Ghar will premiere soon, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his television show’s comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer 2003 film, Baghban. “You know anything that you try to do today, either you will find a parallel with an Indian motion picture, or a Hollywood motion picture, or a Scottish motion picture, because kahaniyaan saat hi hai, aur un saat kahaniyon mein aapko bolna hai (because the stories are limited, and you have to convey from those stories only),” explains Ronit.

He further adds, “So yes, the Baghban plot might be a small part of our show but we are not making Baghban. It's not about the three children leaving their parents and going away. So let's say where Baghban ends, if you have to start from there, what would be the story? That’s pretty much it.” Ronit informs that he doesn’t watch much TV content because of his busy schedule, but he is happy to be onboard for Swaran Ghar.

“I am very happy that I signed on the show and I am extremely happy at the way everybody has approached and executed this project. It's not shot like a TV show. I am used to shooting in a particular way and they (makers) have made sure that it’s shot that way,” Ronit concludes.

Baghban was directed by Ravi Chopra and also featured Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal and Lillete Dubey, among many others in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Swaran Ghar kickstarts from February 28.

