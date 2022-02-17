Exclusive: Shama Sikander & fiance James Milliron to get married this month

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill, forcing the people to stay locked inside their homes. Out of the many postponed weddings, popular TV actress and dancer, Shama Sikander's wedding was postponed too due to the ongoing pandemic. She was set to get hitched to her fiance in September 2020. The couple was looking forward to tye the knot in 2020 itself, however, she had to postpone her wedding.

And the good news is in! The Ye Meri Life Hai actress can now finally walk down the aisle with her fiance James Milliron very soon. As per our sources, the lovebirds had planned a destination wedding in February end and their family had even started preparing for their D-day. As for the wedding, it's going to be an intimate one with family & close friends. James' parents are expected to reach Mumbai soon for the wedding preps.

Shama has never shied away to display her love for her beau. Her social media platforms are filled with their romantic photos and videos.

In a recent interview, the actress had even mentioned that her relationship with James has always been smooth and that she couldn't have found a better partner than him.

