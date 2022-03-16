EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says to pay someone on basis of gender is wrong; Pay disparity doesn’t exist in TV

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on her initial days of struggle, and her respect for the medium of television. She shares in the beginning she had to go through multiple auditions, and the journey wasn’t easy. “There was a lot of struggle and a lot of things. Yes, it wasn’t easy at all. I don't remember the count but there were a lot of auditions.Everyday I think we used to give three to four auditions for six months. So yes, that happened and then I got my first break,” says Shivangi.

Opening up on the subject of pay disparity between male and female actors, Shivangi informs that this doesn't happen in the television industry. “Yes of course, in the movie industry we have heard a lot about it. But I think TV mein it’s the same for girls and boys. I’ll talk about TV only because I am a part of that industry, so I don’t think that difference is there. You and your experience, I think that matters and not because you are a male you will get more, or a female so you will get less. I don’t think it’s there in the television (business),” she explains.

She further adds, “To pay someone on the basis of their gender is absolutely wrong. I think it’s the talent that people should see and on that basis only you should also get paid.”

Meanwhile, Shivangi says that TV has given her everything. “In the future if I do something even better, but television is where I started my career, my journey from. So in my life, the respect for TV will always be at the top,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Happy Birthday Rannvijay Singha: 5 PICS that prove he is a doting father