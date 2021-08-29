EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone on entering Bigg Boss OTT house: I can guide the contestants a little more emotionally

It was recently revealed that actress will enter ’s Big Boss OTT house for the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode. “Bigg Boss OTT is all about #StayConnected, so I am here to spread some more love. As the host of Splitsvilla, I know what a real connection looks like, and there are contestants who have some amazing bonding in the house,” Sunny exclusively told Pinkvilla. Interestingly, she herself was a contestant on the fifth season of Bigg Boss.

Sunny further adds, “I can guide the contestants a little more emotionally and find themselves through that process; because this show is also about being over the top. So if you don’t have a game you will not survive. I am looking forward to getting on the show and spilling some beans with Karan.” Reportedly, Sunny had also put up a video expressing her excitement of entering the BB OTT house. “I am going crazy for Bigg Boss OTT. No matter how much you see, it won't be enough. This season is all about connections. So, where there are connections, there I am. I am coming this weekend to do a lot of fun, in my style. See you and stay connected,” she had said.

Bigg Boss OTT kickstarted in August, and features Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin among others. So far, the evicted contestants include Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Urfi Javed. Meanwhile, promos of ’s TV version of Bigg Boss have also been released.

