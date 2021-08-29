Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta says Ekta Kapoor’s narration eased him into the role

Nakuul Mehta says that when he was offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he instinctively knew that he wanted to be a part of the show. “The last year and half with Covid, one has been very careful about wanting to go back on set, and I wasn’t sure if I was ready for that as yet. But when this happened it just felt right. There were a lot of other factors too like, I have myself been an avid watcher of the show (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1) that was made,” shares Nakuul.

He further adds, “I started my TV journey in 2012, and I remember the first year of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1, I watched very ardently, but then I got busy. It was a wonderful show, and in the last decade if you talk about a mature love story, then this is the only show that comes to your mind, which has set a benchmark. So I was like this is going to be a great challenge and I want to do it.” The actor adds that he also wanted to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor for a while now.

“I think there isn’t a greater creator on television than her, and I thought this would give me an opportunity to get a peek into her creative genius, and hopefully learn along the way - the idea of telling stories and building characters, which I find very fascinating. I missed television, I missed the audience and the reaction that we get everyday - that’s a different high. It's been about two and half years since I have done a TV show, so I felt it was right,” informs Nakuul.

Further talking about Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul shares, “Her narration to me really eased me into the role, because she is so specific and convinced about how she sees her characters that as artists it makes your job far easier. I never had a chance to work with her before, but in a couple of meetings that we had now before the show, I feel she has a complete sense of everything that is going on, and has the pulse of the show and of the characters. She is very involved that way.”

Meanwhile, how different will Season 1 be from Season 2? “I have not seen the entire first season, but ours is a decade after the first season. So contextually a lot changes, like the world we live in changes, and even the relationships today are in a digital area. A lot has changed, and stories are also told contextually. So there will be a difference between 2011 and 2021, but while the packaging may change, the emotion will be the same,” Nakuul signs off.

