EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raqesh Bapat on teaching Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Wahi how to make eco-friendly Ganpati idols

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Raqesh Bapat taught us how to make an eco-friendly Ganesha. The actor has been making eco-friendly idols for many years now, and during the process Raqesh said, “Making anything is therapy. You’re so close to God, and so in tune with what you are creating.” In the past, he has taught making eco-friendly idols to many of his friends, including actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

Who else has he taught? “I think Karan Wahi I have taught, Tejasswi Prakash too. Very few people from the industry I have taught. I think everybody is so busy in their daily soaps or work, they will find the time to actually come and do it but whoever wanted to come… and I was lucky that I could teach somebody. So these were the people, they were like ardent students of mine,” shared Raqesh, further talking about the importance of making eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

“It says that you don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our future generation, from our children. So it is as simple as that. That’s why we can’t take things for granted because we have to pass on this earth to our future generation. So be careful in your actions, so that’s the only thing,” stated Raqesh Bapat, who was recently seen in the song “Tere Vich Rab Disda” with Shamita Shetty.

Last year, he was seen in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, alongside contestants Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, among many others.

