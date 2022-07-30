Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave passes away at age 65 due to kidney failure: Report

Popular TV actress Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave has passed away on Friday, July 29, at the age of 65, due to kidney failure. He was on dialysis for the past two years. According to Times Of India, Rasik Dave had been battling kidney related ailments and was on dialysis for the past two years. His kidneys continued to deteriorate and the last one month was very painful. The last rights ceremony is expected to take place early morning on Saturday, at around 7 am.

Ketki was famously known for her character named Daksha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She married to Rasik Dave, who had made a comeback on television with his role of Karsandas Dhansukhlal Vaishnav in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. Rasik began his career in 1982 in a Gujarati film Putra Vadhu. He then worked in both Gujarati and Hindi languages. Rasik and Ketki started their Gujarati theatre company and also participated in Nach Baliye in 2006.

The Dave’s didn’t have it easy, the last couple of years. Especially the last month where Rasik’s health deteriorated to an extent beyond repair, causing him a lot of pain. The pain Rasik suffered was immense and so was the pain that his wife and children suffered. Whatever it is, we can say that he fought hard to combat this illness. The very fact that he was on dialysis for over two years, proves how dear his life was to him. Rasik is now survived by his wife, son and daughter. We send the Dave family, all the love and strength to deal with this irreparable loss.

