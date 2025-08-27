Bigg Boss 19, August 27 Episode Written Update: Amaal Malik gets honest, Gaurav Khanna faces the wrath of fellow contestants

Bigg Boss 19, August 27 Episode Written Update: Bigg Boss house seems to be witnessing high drama and emotional turbulence after nominations were filed. With players exhibiting their inner feelings, chaos is sure to unfold.

Change in housemates’ attitudes after nomination

After this week’s nominations for Bigg Boss 19, a noticeable shift in attitude has taken place between contestants. As tensions crept in, Gaurav Khanna appears to be the main target, with him even mentioning that his duties have been changed.

Advertisement

Moreover, singer Amaal Mallik remarks that Gaurav is acting like his “mother” nagging him about writing.

As the day progressed, Tanya Mittal was seen in a conversation with Kunika, revealing that everyone keeps asking her personal questions, which makes her compelled to explain.

Kunika responded by saying that Tanya isn’t here to extend her marriage proposal to anyone and should refrain from sharing too much about herself.

Gaurav Khanna reveals his wife doesn’t want children, but he does

Gaurav Khanna was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Mridul, who asked whether he ever wanted children. Gaurav admitted that he does, but his wife does not.

He explains, “A child is a big responsibility. I work all day, and if she (his wife) also finds a job, it wouldn’t be right to leave the child in someone else’s care.”

In response, Mridul added, “Let’s see, maybe after 2-3 years,” to which Gaurav agreed.

Advertisement

Gaurav struggles with duties and gets into a food argument

As part of his household duties, Gaurav Khanna is tasked with doing the dishes, which leaves him completely exhausted. He tells Tanya that he needs more people for help. Zeeshan chimes in, pointing out that when he made the same complaint earlier, Gaurav brushed it off.

Chaos continued when Gaurav was questioned about eating too much dal. He claims that the dal was well-cooked and that only a small quantity had been made to begin with.

While Nagma agreed that the dal quantity was low, an argument broke out when Nehal confronted Gaurav, “Why did you take so much dal?” This further escalates when Zeeshan, Amaal and Nehal strongly criticize Gaurav, with Zeeshan even calling him “ill-mannered.”

Amaal Mallik shares a message to a special person

During the day, Amaal Mallik expressed his affection for a special someone, without taking their name.

Advertisement

He said, “I want to send a message to someone. I’m not messing around here. I’m not going to find anyone else. When we meet after this show, we’ll have a proper conversation. It’s only been three days, and I miss you.”

Does Basheer regret his friendship with Nehal?

Basheer confided in Zeeshan about how Nehal tends to fixate on certain things. This makes him wonder if becoming friends with her was a mistake.

Later, Basheer and Nehal were spotted talking about the other housemates, but Abhishek and Awez suspect that there may be a romance developing between them.

Meanwhile, Kunika and Abhishek got into a spat over making the bed. Kunika asked Abhishek to make his bed, but he snapped back and emphasized that he would only do it when he feels like it.

This further angered Kunika, who said, “There are cameras everywhere, you have to keep it clean.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty says Raqesh Bapat is an 'erased chapter', claims relationships 'drain you'