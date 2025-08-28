Bigg Boss 19, August 28 Episode Written Update: Baseer plans to push Gaurav Khanna out of captaincy race, Kunickaa Sadanand loses faith in friends

The episode begins with Bigg Boss explaining the rules for the house’s first captaincy task. He reveals that the task is divided into different houses, and after every round, one of the houses will be eliminated from the captaincy task. Baseer goes on to become the Sanchalak, and at the end of the game, one of the housemates will become the captain.

Advertisement

While the other contestants go on to make strategies, Zeishan argues with Tanya and leaves after telling her that she tries to be Mother Teresa, but she is not.

The race for captaincy begins

The first buzzer goes off, and all contestants run to the garden area. After the first round, Baseer eliminates house number 2, which consists of Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwari.

Zeishan jokes with Amaal, asking him who will pick up the slippers; in response, the latter says that the captain will do it, and all laugh.

The second buzzer goes off. Baseer, Amaal, and Mridul decide to demolish the house with Awez, Nagma, and Natalia.

Baseer to push Gaurav and Abhishek out of the game

Later, Baseer sits with Awez, and they discuss how they would oust Abhishek Bajaj, Praneet, Gaurav, and Zeishan from the captaincy race.

The third round begins, and the eliminated contestants take a call on which house to destroy. They decide to demolish Neelam’s house. In the fourth round, the participants yet again hop on the merry-go-round and divide themselves into different houses. Baseer announces that he wanted to get Tanya and Praneet eliminated from the game.

Advertisement

Zeishan goes on to strategize with Baseer and the others, telling them not to let Abhishek or Gaurav become the captain. After the fifth round, Baseer announces that the room with Zeishan, Nehal, and Gaurav will be eliminated.

Bigg Boss announces that the race to the captaincy task has concluded, and the contenders for the house’s first captain include Kunickaa, Abhishek, and Ashnoor.

Tanya gets emotional, and Kunickaa is upset with Gaurav

Later, Tanya gets emotional remembering her mother. She says to the camera that nobody praises her and that she is tired of washing the dishes. She then goes on to tell Kunickaa that Gaurav wants Ashnoor to become the captain.

Gaurav clarifies that he wants someone neutral to be the captain. He admits that he does not want Kunickaa to lead the house, upsetting the latter.

In the final moments of the episode, Ashnoor and Abhishek battle it out in the captaincy task, while Kunickaa chooses Baseer as her representative.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Tanya Mittal? Meet Bigg Boss 19 contestant facing backlash for wanting inmates to call her 'boss'