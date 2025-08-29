Actor Prem Kumar’s son Kaushik Sundaram ties the knot with Poojithaa in lavish ceremony, see PICS

Actor Prem Kumar’s son, Kaushik Sundaram, tied the knot with Poojithaa in a lavish ceremony. The pictures from the wedding have surfaced on the internet, and the newlyweds are being blessed with best wishes from their fans and friends from the industry. While the bride looked glamorous in a pink saree with a golden border and temple jewelry, Sundaram donned a beige-colored dhoti and shirt.

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple also hosted a reception, wherein Poojithaa opted for a golden gown and ruby jewelry, while Kaushik looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a bow tie.

Prem Kumar showers blessings on his son and daughter-in-law

Prem Kumar took to his social media to share pictures from his son’s wedding. Alongside the glamorous pictures, the actor shared a long note, blessing the new couple. On his X account, the Charminar star wrote, “As a parent, nothing rivals the feeling of pure pride in watching your kid grow and spread their wings in their life with style. In that regard, the 28th of August will always be a very special day for our family.”

He further mentioned, “My boy took a very big step yesterday, and as a father, my heart is filled with emotions. To the lovely newlyweds @kaushik_25 and #Poojithaa, I wish you a lifetime filled with love, laughter, peace and happiness.”

The movie star concluded by stating, “Looking forward to seeing the two of you soaring to great heights together! Special thanks to those who blessed our occasion with your presence! It meant the world to us!”

Pinkvilla wishes Kaushik Sundaram and Poojithaa a happily married life.

