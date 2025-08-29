When Janhvi Kapoor introduced Orry as her husband in LA and the reason will crack you up

It is a big day for Janhvi Kapoor as her much-awaited film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra, has hit the theaters. The onscreen jodi has been on a promotional spree for the past couple of days, and in a recent interview, the actress disclosed a hilarious incident about her marriage to Orry that will leave you in splits.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious incident with Orry

During a fun chat session with IMDb, Sidharth Malhotra asked her Param Sundari co-star Janhvi Kapoor about the most ridiculous excuse that she had come up with to turn someone down. To this, the actress replied, “I’ve said I’m married a lot.” Surprised, Malhotra questioned her, “They believed you?”. The actress assured that such instances of someone coming personally to her have happened mostly outside of India.

Adding to this, Kapoor laughed and revealed that there have been many waiters in LA who have approached her by sending her their phone numbers or getting something that she didn’t order. The hilarious part comes now when she said that once she was with her BFF Orry at a restaurant, when someone approached her and she told them that he was her husband.

About Param Sundari

Originally slated for a July 25 premiere, Param Sundari was rescheduled and released in theaters on August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota and presented by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around the love story of a Punjabi munda and a Tamilian girl. Param Sundari also features actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet failure break Ranbir Kapoor's confidence? Filmmaker says, 'It’s the director’s fault'