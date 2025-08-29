Did Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet failure break Ranbir Kapoor's confidence? Filmmaker says, 'It’s the director’s fault'

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Bombay Velvet is touted to be one of the biggest box-office failures despite a great star cast, high budget and changed avatars of the actors. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was iconic, but unfortunately, it did not land well with the audience. Recently, in an interview with Galatta Plus, the director revealed how the film’s debacle pushed the actor into self-doubt, stopping him from experimenting with his roles.

Anurag Kashyap on Bombay Velvet’s failure

In the interview, Anurag Kashyap admitted that sometimes filmmakers fail to utilise the big money they get to make a film. He revealed that filmmakers sometimes go crazy with the money, and this is what happened with Bombay Velvet. “The film should have been made the way it was researched. But I did it the way it was budgeted. I also bought into all the bullshit that everybody threw at me. They told me, ‘When you can make such an amazing film with nobody in it, imagine what would happen if we get stars and big money?’ And we also saw what happened.”

Anurag praised Ranbir and spoke about how he constantly experiments with his roles, keeping his stardom aside. However, he admitted feeling responsible for the Ramayana actor’s self-doubt after Bombay Velvet failed at the box office. He said, “Ranbir Kapoor commits a lot and that’s the one thing I feel responsible for because he has stopped experimenting.”

Anurag Kashyap on Ranbir Kapoor’s experiment with Animal

Kashyap further spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s experiment with his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He added that this film was an experimental one, and the actor trusts his directors fully. But he also revealed that there was a time when Kapoor got into self-doubt after the failure of a series of three films – Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos. “After that, he was unsure for a time period. But his commitment is amazing,” he said.

Anurag concluded by saying that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t do wrong, but it’s the director’s fault. “Everybody comes together to make a good film; directors make bad film.”

