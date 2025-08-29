Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office: YRF Spy Universe film sees a major dip on 3rd Friday, collects under 1 crore

The Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2 is nearing the end of its run, as the YRF Spy Universe film is aiming at a lifetime business of Rs 180 crore in Hindi. Details

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 29, 2025 | 10:57 PM IST | 46K
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR
War 2 (Hindi) Box Office: YRF Spy Universe film sees a major dip on 3rd Friday, headed to collect under 1 crore (Credits: YRF)

Yash Raj Films’ production venture War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, underperformed at the box office, and, therefore, is set to wind its theatrical run on a rather unfortunate note. All the hopes were pinned on this Spy Universe film, but the content didn’t connect with the audience, leading to a subpar theatrical trend. 

Advertisement

War 2 nets Rs 65 lakh on Day 16, cume nears Rs 175 crore mark

The Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer wrapped its long opening week of 8 days at Rs 148.75 crore, followed by a sharp decline in the second week, as it could make only Rs 25 crore. The two-week cume of War 2 reached Rs 173.40 crore net in India. As Param Sundari grabbed most of the screens today, War 2 went under the Rs 1 crore mark. 

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 65 lakh to the tally today, taking the 16-day cume to Rs 174.05 crore net in Hindi. The spy actioner will now crawl for a couple of days before ending its theatrical run around the Rs 180 crore mark. It will be the lowest figure for a spy universe movie, even lower than the 2012-released movie Ek Tha Tiger. 

War 2 fell prey to a routine storyline and dull marketing 

War 2 was touted to be one of the strong contenders for the Rs 1000 crore club. However, the spy actioner fell flat because of poor word-of-mouth, with criticism for its writing, CGI, and VFX. Even Jr NTR's presence didn't help the movie much. 

Advertisement

Had the movie been positioned well, things could have been better. All eyes are now on the fate of spy-verse's next, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. 

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day

Net Hindi Collections

Extended Week One 

Rs 148.75 crore

2nd Friday

Rs 3.50 crore

2nd Saturday

Rs 6.75 crore

2nd Sunday

Rs 7.00 crore

2nd Monday

Rs 1.75 crore

2nd Tuesday

Rs 2.10 crore

2nd Wednesday

Rs 2.25 crore 

2nd Thursday

Rs 1.30 crore 

3rd Friday

Rs 65 lakh (est.)

Total

Rs 174.05 crore net


Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Day One Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens on a good note, collects Rs 6.75 crore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles