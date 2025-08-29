War 2 (Hindi) Box Office: YRF Spy Universe film sees a major dip on 3rd Friday, collects under 1 crore

Yash Raj Films’ production venture War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, underperformed at the box office, and, therefore, is set to wind its theatrical run on a rather unfortunate note. All the hopes were pinned on this Spy Universe film, but the content didn’t connect with the audience, leading to a subpar theatrical trend.

War 2 nets Rs 65 lakh on Day 16, cume nears Rs 175 crore mark

The Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer wrapped its long opening week of 8 days at Rs 148.75 crore, followed by a sharp decline in the second week, as it could make only Rs 25 crore. The two-week cume of War 2 reached Rs 173.40 crore net in India. As Param Sundari grabbed most of the screens today, War 2 went under the Rs 1 crore mark.

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 65 lakh to the tally today, taking the 16-day cume to Rs 174.05 crore net in Hindi. The spy actioner will now crawl for a couple of days before ending its theatrical run around the Rs 180 crore mark. It will be the lowest figure for a spy universe movie, even lower than the 2012-released movie Ek Tha Tiger.

War 2 fell prey to a routine storyline and dull marketing

War 2 was touted to be one of the strong contenders for the Rs 1000 crore club. However, the spy actioner fell flat because of poor word-of-mouth, with criticism for its writing, CGI, and VFX. Even Jr NTR's presence didn't help the movie much.

Had the movie been positioned well, things could have been better. All eyes are now on the fate of spy-verse's next, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 1.30 crore 3rd Friday Rs 65 lakh (est.) Total Rs 174.05 crore net



