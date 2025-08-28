Who is Akanksha Chamola? All about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna’s wife who’s in news for her contrasting views on kids

Bigg Boss 19 started with a bang, and the Anupamaa star, Gaurav Khanna, is one of the celebrity contestants. Amid the actor winning hearts and making headlines while being locked up in the controversial house, know all about his wife, Akanksha Chamola.

His wife is trending on the internet after Khanna, in the reality show, confessed that while he wished to have kids, his wife has a differing opinion.

Advertisement

Who is Akanksha Chamola?

Just like Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha too belongs to the screens. She is an actress by profession who has done a remarkable job in portraying various characters in multiple shows. Chamola began her career by starring in a series of successful TV shows.

The actress’s first role was Parineeti in the TV show titled Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhania. Later, she grew to fame by appearing in popular shows like Punar Vivah and Swaragini.

Her portrayal of an independent woman resonated with the audience, and Akanksha soon became a household name.

On the personal front, the actress and Khanna met each other in the early 2010s via a mutual friend. Initially friends, sparks flew between the two, and they took a step ahead in their relationship. After dating for a couple of years, the pair tied the knot in 2016, in a grand yet intimate ceremony.

The couple often share glimpses of their marriage with fans on social media.

Advertisement

Presently, Gaurav Khanna is in the Bigg Boss house, while Akanksha, though busy with work, is cheering for her husband.

Bigg Boss season 19 streams at 9 PM every day on JioHotstar and at 10 PM on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Is Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna highest-paid contestant on Salman Khan’s show? Actor breaks silence